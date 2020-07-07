PALMYRA – George Perkins, 73, died on July 1, 2020, at his home in Palmyra. He was born on Oct. 18, 1946, in Hartland, Maine, the son of Robert and Henrietta (Goforth) Perkins. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1965-1968. He worked for the St. Albans School District for over 40 years without missing a day. In the past, he had served as the cemetery sexton for St. Albans, filled in as a school bus driver and also helped out at Snowman’s Oil.George loved his family very much. He enjoyed playing Skip-Bo and Rook with family and friends. He liked putting antique metal cars together and challenging himself with puzzles. He enjoyed drinking Moxie and eating late night peanut butter sandwiches.He is survived by his wife, Beverly Perkins of Palmyra; his son, Robert Perkins and wife Cindy of Plymouth, his daughter, Anne Palmer and husband Kendall of Corinna, stepchildren, Robin Marcia and wife Tricia of Palmyra, Christopher Marcia, and Mark Marcia and wife Nicole of Palmyra; grandchildren, Tyler Perkins and Camden Perkins, stepgrandchildren, Olivia Haynes, Dustin Marcia, Jennifer Vance, Travis Marcia, Kelsey LaChance, Jaimee Abraham, Ryan Marcia, Rebecca Marcia, Thomas Marcia, Taylor Dube, and Dayna Raven; several great-grandchildren; sister, Charlene Leighton; and several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Janet Perkins; and two brothers, Winthrop Perkins and Edward Perkins.A graveside service with military honors will take place at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Maloon Cemetery, Grant Road, in St. Albans, with Rev. Glenn Nichols officiating. A potluck gathering will follow at Anne and Kendall’s home, 199 Exeter Road, Corinna, Maine.To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

