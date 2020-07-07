FARMINGDALE – Harold Hall, 85, of Farmingdale passed away at his home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born in South Paris on June 26, 1935, the son of Clayton and Ruth Hall.He graduated from Mechanic Falls High School in 1954 and served in the U. S. Air Force, spending three years in Germany and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. When he returned home he attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tenn. He married the former Carol Hooker on March 11, 1961.He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother Sidney.Hal is survived by his wife Carol; his sons Mark and his wife Theresa of Colorado Springs, Colo., Scott and his wife Jo Ann of Orono, and Brent and his wife Kimberly of Farmingdale; grandchildren Ethan and Chelsea of Orono and Evan and Abigail of Farmingdale; and several nieces and nephews.He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his son Scott and grandson Ethan and loved building and fixing things. He was happiest at his camp on Lovejoy Pond in Albion where there was always a project in progress.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m. at Norway Pine Grove Cemetery in South Paris. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.comIn lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to:American Diabetes Association169 Lancaster St.Portland, ME 04101

