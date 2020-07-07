AUGUSTA – Jeannine M. Toulouse, 84, of Glen Street, died July 3, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center after a short illness. She was born in Augusta on Feb. 8, 1936, the daughter of Irenee “Rudy” Castonguay and Adrienne (Dupuis) Castonguay.She attended St. Augustine School and Cony High School. Jeannine worked for 10 years at St. Augustine School cafeteria and 10 years at Country Kitchen Bakery Store.Jeannine was predeceased by her parents and three brothers, Roger, Michael and Ronald Castonguay.Survivors include her husband, Roger Toulouse; two daughters, Susan Toulouse and Diane Toulouse of South Portland; two sisters, Lucille Poulin and husband Raymond, and Patricia Stover of Destin, Fla., two brothers, Gerald Castonguay and wife Patricia, and Paul Castonguay of Augusta; also several cousins, nieces and nephews.At her request, there will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held at Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the:Calumet Educational Foundation andCushnoc College Fund

