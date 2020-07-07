UGUSTA – Judith Anne Teague, 79, of Augusta passed away peacefully June 27, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. She was born August 25, 1940 in Waterville, the daughter of Rondal Arthur and France (Grondin) Noyes.She was educated in the Oakland area schools, graduating from Williams High School in 1959. She worked at various jobs including dispatcher for the Winthrop Police Department, however, her favorite position was that of hospice caregiver. She enjoyed kayaking, golfing, oil painting, landscaping, camping, and antiquing.She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Plossay and husband Tim of Brownville, and Rachel Audet and husband David of Winthrop; her five grandchildren, Kyle, Garrett, and Brogan Plossay, and Olivia and Layne Audet; and her sister-in-law, Pam Noyes. She was predeceased by her son, Christopher Allen Williams; parents, France and “Arthur” Noyes; and brother, Rondal Arthur Noyes II (Spike).As per Jude’s request, there will be no funeral service or celebration of life.Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service

