AUGUSTA – Katherine “Kathie” Elaine Hutchinson Herald, 67, of Augusta passed away on June 26, 2020, with family by her side. She was born on Nov. 29, 1952 in Houlton, the daughter of Merle and Erdean (Britton) Hutchinson.She is survived by her loving husband, Victor Herald; her daughter, Diana Satkunas and her partner, Lisa Duplessis of Otis, her son, Jamie McCarthy of Bangor, her daughter, Summer Goodell of Waterville; grandchildren, Christine Hill, Katie-Marie Hill, Lili McCarthy, Zane McCarthy, Saylor LaPlante; and one great-granddaughter, Jordyn Mae Hill. She is also survived by one brother, Steve Hutchinson and was predeceased by three sisters, Bev, Mary and Joy. She graduated from Terryville High School in Terryville, Conn. She always enjoyed a hot cup of tea, painting her nails, watching the birds, gardening, shopping for more clothes than she could ever wear and spending time with her family. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always nearby. Still loved, Still missed. We love you always. Please join us for a celebration of life on July 12 at 1 p.m. at her daughter’s home in Otis at 221 West Shore Road. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online http://www.directcremationofmaine.com

