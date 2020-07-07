NEWPORT – Kevin G. Dwinell, 89, died July 2, 2020. He was born April 4, 1931, the 4th child of Phillip and Mary Dwinell. He grew up in Maynard, Mass. where he experienced all the typical boyhood antics of that era, which he loved to relate to us as we were growing up.Dad graduated from Northeastern University in 1956, the same year he married the love of his life, Sally Diane Cianchette, whom he met on a blind date while they both attended college in Boston. Together they raised four daughters.Dad enjoyed a long career in sales and marketing, retiring in the 1990s. During retirement, Dad was totally devoted to caring for Mom, his co-pilot, as they divided their time between Maine and Florida, and traveled to many states to visit family and friends. With lots of spare time on his hands, Dad nurtured an interest in woodworking, and became proficient at creating different pieces of furniture, as well as rocking horses.He is survived by three daughters, Maxine Dwinell-Pare, Margaret Gamboa and Kelly Pressey; three grandchildren, Andrew Gamboa, Allyson Hanson and her husband Jake, and Kevin Pressey. He also leaves behind four great- grandchildren, Jayla, Jackson, Nahla and Everly.He is also survived by one brother, Phillip Dwinell, his wife Helen, and a brother- in-law, Richard House, all of California; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored.He was predeceased by his wife, Sally Cianchette Dwinell; a daughter Mary Dwinell; several sisters, a brother and their spouses.The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Redington Memorial Home for the time, attention, and outstanding care they provided for Dad for the last 30 months, and for loving him as their own.Graveside committal services will be held at 10 a.m.. Friday, July 24, at the Pittsfield Village Cemetery. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Newport Ambulance Service c/o Town Office 27 Water St.Newport, ME 04953 or: Sebasticook Valley Hospital 447 North Main St. Pittsfield, ME 04967

