AUBURN – Linda L. Scott, 62, a resident of South Monmouth, passed away peacefully at Androscoggin Hospice House on Saturday, July 4th. She was born in Gardiner, Maine on September 29, 1957, the daughter of Robert and Betty Lavallie. Linda attended school in Gardiner and graduated from Gardiner High School. She enjoyed being with family, and her loving companion of 22 years, Paul Sullivan. Linda had a great love for flowers and gardening. She was employed for many years at Leonie’s. She is survived by her twin daughters; Amy Grant of Massachusetts, Jessica Hinojos of Arizona, her loving companion Paul Sullivan, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two brothers; Leroy Lavallie of Whitefield, and Mark Lavallie of Augusta. She was predeceased by her parents. The family would like to thank the staff at Androscoggin Hospice House for the wonderful care given to Linda. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comVisitation 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Because of the Covid-19 virus please wear a mask if attending the visiting hours. A graveside service will held at a later date at East Monmouth Cemetery, Sanborn Road, Monmouth, Maine at the family’s convenience.

