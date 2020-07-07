TROY – Ronello Wilbur Reynolds, III, 59, died July 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born Oct. 2, 1960 in Waterville, a son of Ronello and Constance (Knight) Reynolds, Jr. He graduated from Maine Central Institute, Class of 1979. Ronnie worked at the family golf course, Lakeview Golf Course, in Burnham and will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, trapping, fishing, archery and golf.He is survived by his mother of Gardiner; a son Ronello “Willie” Reynolds, IV, and his partner, Courtney Fraser of Pittsfield, two daughters, Sonya and husband Brian Seavey, Dustyn and husband Darel Butler, all of Troy; five sisters, Debbie and husband Joe Berry of Auburn, Laurie and husband Norman Turner of Milford, Suzie and husband Glenn Furrow of Pittsfield, Tammy and husband Stephen George of Hartland, and Tanda Clements of Pittsfield; six grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.There are no public services scheduled. Cremation arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish my leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

