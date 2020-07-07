WINTHROP – Sylvia Marie Hatfield, 71, of Winthrop, died at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 3, 2020, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.Marie was born in Norway, Maine, on June 16, 1949, the daughter of Taisto and Sylvia (Abbott) Wuori. A graduate of Winthrop High School and the University of Maine in Orono, she spent her career as a dedicated teacher of all ages.Marie is survived by her husband, Peter; her children, Kris, Darren and Marja, stepchildren Darcy and Brady; and many beloved grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister-in-law, Donna Wuori.Of all the accomplishments, hobbies and passions that Marie enjoyed, nothing made her prouder and shine more brightly than being surrounded by her grandchildren.A virtual ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m., with virtual visiting hours from 3-6 p.m. For information to join, please contact the Winthrop Congregational Church at [email protected]. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

