CANAAN – Tony Lee Farmer, 57, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the midst of battle with cancer. He was born on January 14, 1963, at Scott-Webb Memorial Hospital in Hartland, the son of Lawrence R. Farmer and Scharliene M. Farmer (Austin).Tony attended Messalonski High School in Oakland Maine. He was a union worker for Local 1284 of Maine for many years. He also owned and operated several of his own small businesses throughout his life. He was an original “do it yourself-er”. His biggest passions were riding motorcycles, tinkering with mechanics, being outdoors, and sharing good times with his family and friends. He was a proud father and grandfather with the biggest heart that would go out of his way to help anyone. He was dependable and could always find light in the toughest of situations.Tony is survived by his loving partner and companion Wendy Randall, former spouse Kim Shores and their children Michael Farmer, Derrick Farmer and wife Heather; his grandchildren Colby and Kayden Farmer.He is further survived by his siblings; Venita Veilleux, Ronnie Farmer, Sally Farmer, Johnny Farmer, and Jimmy Farmer. Many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.Tony was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Scharliene Farmer; sisters Sadie Farmer and Lisa King; and brothers Lawrence Farmer Jr. and Guy Farmer.A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family, followed by a private burial at East Skowhegan Cemetery. Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Cancer Care Of Maine,33 Whiting Hill Rd Ste 1,Brewer, ME 04412.

