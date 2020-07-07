The Palermo Community Library will broadcast its 18th annual meeting on Facebook live at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12. Trustee Andy Pottle will film/produce the online event, according to a news release by Pam Swift, secretary, Board of Trustees.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library had planned to host Capt. David Sulin, a 20th Maine civil war re-enactor, to speak about Palermo residents in the civil war, specifically, the Battle of Gettysburg. He looks forward to giving this presentation in the future.

The library will not have a speaker at this years’ event. It will be a customary business meeting including the election of officers.

The public is invited to join the meeting virtually on Palermo Community Library on Facebook at facebook.com/PalermoCommunityLibrary.

Also note that the library has curbside pickup available for library materials.

For more information, call 207-993-6088, email [email protected] or visit palermo.lib.me.us.

