Seth Warner Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave.
The venue is only able to sell 50 seats due to Covid-19 restrictions. Warner plays acoustic guitar and sings and he’ll be joined by drummer Marty Joyce, bassist Scott Elliot and electric guitarist Andy Argondizza.
Those who attend can expect to hear a blend of blues, folk, old country, R&B and Americana from the singer-songwriter and his band mates and the show also will include a set of John Prine covers.
Tickets cost $20.
For tickets, or more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com or call 207-633-5159.
