Skowhegan AmeriCorps Outdoor Recreation Program has announced the following July activities, according to a news release from Skowhegan Outdoors.

Animal Pen Pals:

Send a letter to SAORP’s wildlife volunteers. Ask them questions, maybe about their favorite food or where they sleep, or simply tell them about your day. Mail a letter or email a picture of the letter. Mail to: Main Street Skowhegan, 48 Court St., Skowhegan, ME 04976; or email [email protected].

Meditation Mondays:

Videos of guided nature meditations will be posted every Monday morning on Facebook. Mara Kavanaugh will transport you to a beautiful scene and help you find peace, relaxation and safety.

The Knotty Series:

How-to knot-tying videos will be posted alternating Tuesday morning on Facebook. Hayden Willis will teach how to make the fisherman’s knot, water knot, and more.

Outdoor Yoga:

Begin Wednesday’s at 8:30 a.m. with an outdoor yoga class overlooking Lake George, East Side Green, Lake George Regional Park. These classes will be led by a group of experienced yoga instructors who will guide attendees through a flow style class to encourage a balance of flexibility and strength that will partner well with your active summer lifestyle. Bring own yoga mat and any props needed because yoga equipment will not be shared. Those who do not have a yoga mat, no worries, bring along a large beach towel (and one or two extra to use as props). Please show up 15 minutes early to sign in and set up mat. Pre-register at skowheganoutdoors.com/event/outdoor-yoga.

Black Mountain Day Trip:

A fun-filled day at Black Mountain and Schoodic Beach will be held Saturday, July 25. There are two guided hike options: Black Mountain and Schoodic Mountain. There will also be a lake to swim, relax, and stand-up paddleboard.

Meet at 8 a.m. at the Main Street Skowhegan office at 48 Court St. and caravan about two hours to Donnell Pond Reserved Land. Park at the Schoodic Beach parking lot then hike in 0.5 miles one-way to Schoodic beach. Register at skowheganoutdoors.com/event/black-mountain-hike.

Outdoor Rec Book Club: The Hobbit:

July’s book is The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien. The club will meet via Zoom either by phone or computer from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, to chat about this tale of adventure, humor, and fantasy. There’s also three movies if you’d like to watch those along with the book: “An Unexpected Journey,” “The Desolation of Smaug” and “The Battle of Five Armies.”

To join the Zoom discussion, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89743447682, call 312-626-6799, or 897-434-47682, Meeting ID: 897 4344 7682.

Message Skowhegan Outdoors on Facebook or email [email protected] if you have any issues joining the discussion. This book is reasonably priced, but order it soon as delivery times are longer than usual. Here is the Amazon link: amazon.com/Hobbit-J-R-Tolkien/dp/054792822X.

Fit Challenges:

Every Friday morning fitness challenges will be posted on Facebook. You don’t have to be a professional weightlifter to complete these challenges. They’re simple yet deceiving. Prove you completed the challenge by commenting on the post with a time-lapse video.

Also, the following assorted gear can be borrowed from Main Street Skowhegan’s community gear library for free for up to three days: Canoes, stand-up paddle boards, paddles, life jackets/PFDs, river tubes, snow shoes, 40L dry bags, compression sacks, headlamps, ski helmets (used but in good condition), and women’s winter boots (size 7.5).

A form must be filled out to borrow gear from Main Street Skowhegan. Borrowers will be contacted to arrange a pick up time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Upon arrival, borrowers will be asked to fill out a liability waiver. Because of limited quantities, gear should be requested well in advance of when needed and at least three days in advance.

Those who have gently used equipment to give as a tax-deductible donation, can email [email protected].

Preferred donations can be tents, backpacks, snowshoes, canoes, kayaks, sleeping bags, tarps, cookware, cross-country skis, life jackets/PFDs, dry bags, trekking poles and headlamps.

For more information, visit skowheganoutdoors.com and follow Skowhegan Outdoors on Facebook and Instagram.

