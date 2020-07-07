Brenda Castles Live Stream
6 p.m. July 8. facebook.com/irishnightatblue
Irish Night at Blue presents a streaming performance by Dublin, Ireland-based concertina player and singer Brenda Castles.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey teams are fundraising for the Battle for Breast Cancer
-
Nation & World
Social media platforms gird for 78 days of disinformation chaos after Election Day
-
Nation & World
Movement for Black Lives seeks sweeping changes in federal legislation
-
Business
BIW to temporary layoff workers during union strike
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports one more death, 17 new COVID-19 cases