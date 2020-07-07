Forest City & Friends Album Release Live Stream
8 p.m. July 18. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Local rock band Forest City & Friends celebrate the release of its debut self-titled album with a streaming show live on Facebook. The band’s core members are Pete Giordano (lead vocals, acoustic and electric guitars), Chris Muccino (acoustic and electric guitars, banjo, mandolin, synth/keys) and Greg Goodwin (bass, vocals and percussion), and the “friends” are Mike Chasse (drums), Tony McNaboe (keys, percussion), Ryan Zoidis (sax), Sheridan (vocals), Chris Dow (flute), John Clavette (vocals), Jordan Warsky (drums), Ahmed Alsahesi (percussion) and Paul Gauer (percussion).

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Maine Street, Things To Do

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles