Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce recently presented 14 fourth- and fifth-grade students with awards for achieving perfect attendance at Albert S. Hall School in Waterville for the 2019-20 school year.

Because of the pandemic and the move to remote learning for the last part of the school year, no assembly was held. However, all students receiving awards had their picture taken with Chamber President & CEO Kimberly N. Lindlof and received certificates and gift bags in recognition of their achievement, according to a news release from the Waterville-based Chamber.

To attain perfect attendance each student must not be tardy, have no unexcused or excused absences, and not have early release. The students with perfect attendance for the 2019-20 school year were Ilya Ansdell, Theresa Bickford, Kaleb Crocker, Kaedon Finch, Ava Fortuna, Lillian Gordon, Riviera Hernandez, Josephine Ker, Nivaeh Libby, Kiera McNeill, Reid Morrison, Minako Peck, Forrest Poulin and Hailey Snipe. All first-time winners were given gift bags containing certificates from local businesses plus a Kindle Fire.

Fifth-graders Ilya Ansdell, Theresa Bickford, Ava Fortuna and Forrest Poulin achieved perfect attendance for two years in a row. In addition to a gift bag, each of these students were given a week at summer camp at Alfond Youth Center’s Camp Tracy.

Financial contributions to support this program were provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Waterville Rotary Club, as well as certificate donations from Alfond Youth & Community Center.

For more information, visit midmainechamber.com/cms/events/perfect-attendance-program.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: