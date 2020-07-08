Re: the stimulus checks that were sent to dead people to the tune of $1.4 billion (Kennebec Journal, Jan. 26), let us make a quick observation and comparison regarding the “vote by mail” proposal made by the Democrats.

With this scenario in mind, it doesn’t take much imagination to make such a comparison because it’s been shown that “dead people” have been registered to vote in past elections. Therefore, this is a valid concern. And it doesn’t take rocket science to connect the dots and raise the serious question of fraud. This issue is legitimate and must be addressed.

Otherwise, we bow to the Democrats who want to leave us with, “What could possibly go wrong?”

Pat Truman

Hallowell

