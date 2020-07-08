Re: the stimulus checks that were sent to dead people to the tune of $1.4 billion (Kennebec Journal, Jan. 26), let us make a quick observation and comparison regarding the “vote by mail” proposal made by the Democrats.
With this scenario in mind, it doesn’t take much imagination to make such a comparison because it’s been shown that “dead people” have been registered to vote in past elections. Therefore, this is a valid concern. And it doesn’t take rocket science to connect the dots and raise the serious question of fraud. This issue is legitimate and must be addressed.
Otherwise, we bow to the Democrats who want to leave us with, “What could possibly go wrong?”
Pat Truman
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine descendant of Confederate general pushes for removal of his statue
-
Letters to the Editor
People have so much to offer each other
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: July 8
-
Columnists
George Smith: Many places to visit in Maine
-
Letters to the Editor
Curry impresses with work ethic, integrity
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.