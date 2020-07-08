My friend, Mary Jeanette “Jan” Michaud, of Augusta, is running for school board for Ward 3. She is well qualified to get your vote in the July 14 election.

Here are her qualifications.

Jan has spent her life career in education, a total of 37 years. Most of these years were for School Administrative District 11 in Gardiner. Her husband Victor Michaud also spent 29 years teaching in Gardiner. Her passion for education continues, and her two adult children are both teachers.

She has a bachelor’s degree in education from Farmington Teachers College, which is now known as the University of Maine at Farmington. She also has a master’s degree and a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from the University of Maine.

Jan taught students in grades seven and eight for 16 years and enjoyed this age group very much. She then went to Gardiner Area High School and happily taught freshman through seniors there for seven years.

Next she became assistant principal for four years at Gardiner High. This was followed by eight years as principal at Helen Thompson School in West Gardiner, where she had the pleasure of working with students, staff and the community.

I know that M. Jeanette “Jan” Michaud would greatly appreciate your vote in the July 14 election.

Sandra Arbour

Augusta

