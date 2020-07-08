AUGUSTA – Blaine Norman Clark, 90, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta following a brief illness with his daughter Sandi by his side. He was born in Vassalboro on Sept. 27, 1929 a son of the late Norman and Marion (Shields) Clark. Blaine graduated from Cony High School. He married Carolyn Maddox on Sept. 18, 1948 and together they raised six children including moving the family from Augusta to Parlin Pond, Jackman, Shawmut, and South Portland. He worked for more than 65 years in the grocery industry starting his journey at A&P before moving on to many years at Samson’s Supermarkets which transitioned to Hannaford Brothers. He retired once from Food City in Lisbon Falls but found retirement so boring he went back and worked several more years. Blaine loved fishing and spending time with his children and extended family at many cookouts a highlight being the one he hosted for his son Gary’s Army detail of fifteen whom he welcomed like family with only two days advance notice. He liked snowmobile trips and traveling to the White Mountains. He married Caroline Fleischmann on Oct. 22, 1983. He was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Augusta and was a member of the St. Michael’s Men’s Club, Abnaki Council #334 Knights of Columbus, and Abnaki Assembly #346 Knights of Columbus. He was extremely active in volunteering his time to St. Andrews Catholic Parish.He was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Carolyn; son, Glen Clark, daughter, Patti Ochmanski; grandson, Mike Newton, granddaughter, Amanda Ochmanski; brothers, Winston and Gerald Clark and sister, Norma Bartlett.Blaine is survived by his wife, Caroline; his children from his first marriage – daughter Sandi Newton and husband Roland of Augusta, son Steve Clark and wife Jean of Albion, son Gary Clark and wife Cindy of Vassalboro, son Peter Clark and wife Cyndy of Augusta. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Caroline’s children – sons Brian and John Mills, and daughter Dorothy Bonsant and husband Tim.Blaine was fortunate to be lovingly cared for by both his son Pete and daughter Sandi for the last several years. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at MaineGeneral especially those in the CCU for their compassionate care.Adhering to CDC guidelines of personal distancing and wearing of masks, relatives and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Augusta. Burial and committal prayers will follow in Pilgrims Home Cemetery in Monroe.Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.Blaine and Caroline were long-time volunteers with Greyhound Placement Services both fostering as well as providing a loving home for many greyhounds.In lieu of flowers,donations may be sent to:Maine Greyhound Placement Service231 Old Belgrade Rd.Augusta, ME 04330

