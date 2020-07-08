MANCHESTER – Jacqueline Vaughan, 97, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at home following a period of declining health.She was the daughter of the late Margaretha (Hackett) and Raphael DesMarias. She was the wife of the late William W. Vaughan and then Dr. Stanley Staciva.She is survived by her sister, Yvonne D. Malbon of Florida. Jacqueline is also survived by her daughter, Marguerite Ogden of Hallowell. Jacqueline was born in Boston and lived in Arlington, Mass., where she attended school. Upon returning from high school she discovered that her parents had enrolled her in the Symmes Hospital nurses’ training in Arlington from which she graduated as Valedictorian of her class in 1943. In October of that year she passed the exam to be certified as a registered nurse in Massachusetts and married William W. Vaughan.During the war she worked as a nurse in Florida, and Maryland, ultimately working at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass. She also started volunteering for the Red Cross in Cambridge, which later employed her to teach mother and baby classes and home nursing. Later, she became the Director of the Junior Red Cross, First Aid, and Water Safety.While in Cambridge, she went to Boston University and got her B.S. and M.S. in Health Education. Jacqueline was also a member of the Claflin Society supporting Boston University. She worked in Cambridge for 15 years before being recruited by National Head Quarters to be the Red Cross Representative in Maine and parts of New Hampshire.Jacqueline loved art, culture and history, and in the 1970s she began to travel ultimately visiting 58 different countries, including Afghanistan, Bali, Russia, and many others. Upon retirement she continued to travel and remained very active with the care of her three grandchildren, Blake Ogden of New York, Nicholas of Massachusetts and Zoey Spahn of Rhode Island. Jacqueline also is survived by five great-grandchildren who brought her joy, Emily and Hazel Spahn, Charlotte, John and Andrew Ogden.She was an art docent for Bowdoin College and took adult classes for about 20 years. She was a member of the Manchester Garden Club, the Manchester Community Church and the Silver Sneakers at the YMCA. Jacqueline was never bored and loved humanity. She was, and is a generous spirit.There will be a notice of a memorial service later in the year, at the Manchester Community Church.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous