WINSLOW – James Joseph Quirion, 87, of Winslow, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, June 29, 2020, with his loving family at his side. He was born in Waterville on Jan. 8, 1933, the son of Henry and Eda (Landry) Quirion. He graduated from Waterville High School where he played football and ran track.James married his soulmate and best friend, Beverly C. (Gilbert) Quirion on Feb. 16, 1957. Together they raised four children in Winslow.He was a member of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. James was a retired packer and utility worker for 35 years at C. F. Hathaway Shirt Company, Waterville. He was very active in the union, serving as secretary, treasurer, and chief steward.James loved fishing, feeding hummingbirds, bird watching and gardening. He enjoyed watching and cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events. He was a huge Patriots fan and loved watching football, never missing a game. He loved being in the kitchen, and helped cook many meals, as official stirrer, and worlds best potato peeler. He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Henry, Donald, and Edward, and sisters, Geraldine Michaud and Dora Mae Blair. James is survived by Beverly, his wife of 63 years; brother, Leo and wife Lorraine of Waterville, sister, Joanne Gaulin of Winslow; sons, Wyatt of Winslow and Luke Sr. of Cornville, daughters, Stephanne Smith and husband John of Albuquerque, N.M., and Jessica Levesque and husband Monte of Winslow; six grandchildren, Eric, Desanne, Angela, Luke Jr., Laura, and Colby; five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Danielle, Kaden, Colin and Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Due to Covid 19 pandemic the service will be conducted under the CDC and State of Maine guidance of no more than 50 people with social distancing and wearing of face covering.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com

