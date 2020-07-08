WATERVILLE – Mrs. Jan M. (Libby) Bragdon, 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Inland Hospital. She was the wife of the late Thomas L. Bragdon.Jan was born June 2, 1935 in Gilford, Maine. She is the daughter of the late Ovide and Amanda (Cote) Libby. She was a longtime resident of Waterville and was a graduate of Waterville High School.Jan worked at the former Butlers Department Store as a Clerk for over 40 years; she always had an eye for fashion and design.Her and her husband, Tom, truly enjoyed their time together dancing, socializing with friends and working on their retirement home in Fairfield. Jan was a social soul who also enjoyed quality time with family, dining out with friends, shopping, and being home gardening, decorating, and listening to music. She was a longtime communicant of Corpus Christi Parish. Jan is survived by her son Morgan T. Bragdon and partner Andrea Knowles of Shawmut, her daughter Roxanne Nason and her husband Wayne of Brownville; her three grandchildren Alison Nason, Dalis Bragdon, and Tyler Bragdon.The family would like to thank the staff at Inland Hospital and Maine General Hospice for their care.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St. Waterville at a date and time to be announced. Memories may be shared and an online register book may be signed by visiting http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are in the care of the Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 107 Main St. Fairfield.

