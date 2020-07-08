VENICE, Fla. – Kenneth R. Michaud, 79, died Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Maine Medical Center, Portland. Ken was born in Waterville to the late Roland and Germaine (Ayotte) Michaud on Feb. 8, 1941. He attended Winslow Schools followed by the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. Ken married the love of his life, Gwen (Cosgrove), on August 20, 1960 and together they ran the family jewelry business, Michaud Jewelers in Waterville. In the early 80’s, they expanded to include jewelry and gift shops in Perkins Cove Ogunquit that remained in operation for numerous years. Subsequent to Gwen’s passing in 2005, Ken joined Hannoush Jewelers working in both Maine and Florida until 2020. His knowledge of jewelry, infectious smile and personality invariably led to loyal and repeat customers. Ken was an avid Boston sports fan, he also took great pleasure in walking four miles per day along the beaches of Maine and Florida. He loved dancing, especially with his beloved wife, and together they won numerous dance competitions. In the earlier years, he played Saxophone with bands including the Al Corey Band and Rip George Band in Waterville. Ken is survived by his three children, daughter Debra (Barry) and husband Doug Bradley, son Kevin, daughter Wendy and husband Robert Levesque; six grandchildren, David Barry and wife Allison, Morgan (Barry) Brand and husband Michael, Jacob Michaud, Kelsey Michaud and fiance Alex, Kevin Levesque and wife Katie and Jessica Levesque; two great-grandsons Gabriel Brand and Finnian Barry, as well as great-granddaughter Gwen Brand due in August. Ken is also survived by his sister Joyce (Michaud) Black and husband Michael, their daughter Alicia (Black) Heckman and husband Brendan. Ken also leaves behind sister-in-law Betty Lemieux and husband Jerry and sister-in-law Polly Boudreau; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

