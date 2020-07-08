WINSLOW – Omerine (Dionne) Drouin passed away peacefully at Maine General Hospital, July 1, 2020 with family by her side. She went to be with her Lord at the age of 98. She was the daughter of the late William and Alice (Madore) Dionne, and was born in Waterville, Maine on Dec. 20, 1921. Omerine graduated from Mount Merici Academy, and took business classes at Thomas College. She began her career at Waterville Fruit Company, then became a homemaker, and from there a 4th grade teacher at Notre Dame Catholic School and St. John Catholic School. She then went to work at Taconnet Federal Credit Union, retiring at age 62.She and her husband spent 25 years wintering in Florida. Omerine led a prayerful life, and was known by her family and friends to be an avid and competitive card player. Omerine was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Roland J. Drouin; her brothers Gerald Dionne, Lucien Dionne and Lionel Dionne, her sisters Fleurette Dionne, Rita Rossignol; and her son-in-law Terry Wisdom.She is lovingly remembered by her children Claude Drouin and wife Anita, Nancy Wisdom, Paul Drouin and wife Kathie, Giselle Carey and husband Wally; her grandchildren David Drouin, Ryan Drouin, Jill Franco, Marc Franco, Angela Drouin Andrade, Kristie Carey, Brad Carey; her 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to a wonderful caregiver Pattie Paul and all the doctors, nurses and CNA’s at Maine General. Mass will be held July 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, Winslow ME. Burial will be July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road in Augusta ME – However, due to current restrictions, attendance will be by invitation only. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux & Redington Funeral Home – http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers,please send donations to:Corpus Christi Parish70 Pleasant St.Waterville, ME 04901 and:Hospice Volunteers ofWaterville Area304 Upper Main St.Waterville, ME 04901

Guest Book