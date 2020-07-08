AUGUSTA – Richard L. Johnson, 87, of Pleasant Wood Drive, died July 4, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health after a brief illness. Rich was born in Westwood, Calif. on April 26, 1933, the son of Laurel Johnson and Katherine (Beckstrom) Johnson but was raised in Chico, Calif.He served honorably in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Lake Champlain during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Pillsbury as a sales representative for many years.Rich was preceded in death by his parents; and by a son, Michael Johnson. Surviving is his wife, Bonnie M. (MacPhail) Johnson of Augusta; two daughters, Cynthia Johnson and Robyn Rollins, both of Reno, Nev.There are no public visiting hours planned. A graveside service will be held at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com Memorial donations may be made to: Penney Memorial United Baptist Church Memorials Fund 393 Water St. Augusta, ME 04330

