OAKLAND – Roger A. Bickford, 79, of Oakland passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Woodlands Senior Living Memory Care Unit in Waterville. He was born in Oakland on Dec. 19, 1940, the son of the late Guy and Myrtie (Brown) Bickford.Roger graduated from Williams High School in Oakland. During his earlier years he worked with his future father-in-law building chicken houses. He was also employed by Oakland Public Works and retired from Consumer Water Company in Oakland.He loved racing at Unity Raceway in the 60's and 70's and did very well. He also was a very good mechanic and autobody man. Roger was a jack of all trades.Besides his parents, he was predeceased by several siblings; and his best friend, Edwin Mullen.Roger will be sadly missed by his daughters, Kimberly Harris and her husband Allen of Oakland and Karen Saunders and her husband Gary of Ellsworth; his grandchildren, Jessica Jacobs and Tyler Saunders; his great-granddaughter, Cathryn Doucette; his two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands Senior Living Memory Care Unit in Waterville for their care and compassion.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.In lieu of flowers,donations in Roger's memory may be made to:Woodlands Senior Living Memory Care Unit147 W. River Rd.Waterville, ME 04901

