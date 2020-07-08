LAGRANGE — Police said one person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the town of Lagrange.

The crash happened on Tuesday evening, police said. They said they arrived on the scene to find a sport utility vehicle had gone off the right side of the road and rolled onto its roof, trapping the occupants inside.

Police said the injured person was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center; the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police had not yet identified the occupants on Wednesday. They said the crash is still under investigation.

