The COVID crisis has highlighted the importance of a reliable and affordable high-speed internet connection for individuals and small businesses in Maine.

On the July 14 statewide ballot, Question 1 gives voters a chance to take action now to strengthen the economy, create jobs and build access to high-speed internet, particularly in rural Maine. The $15 million bond will be matched by $30 million in private, federal and local support — tripling the impact of this smart investment and putting at least $45 million to work connecting Mainers.

Broadband is critical to spur innovation, create opportunity, provide telehealth and remote learning, and to build a strong, diverse economy. Small businesses depend on high-speed internet to stay open and create jobs. Many households in Maine are either underserved or not served. This broadband plan focuses on rural Maine helping to close the gap with other parts of the state.

Please vote yes on Question 1.

Cheri Cooledge

Litchfield

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles