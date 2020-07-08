The COVID crisis has highlighted the importance of a reliable and affordable high-speed internet connection for individuals and small businesses in Maine.

On the July 14 statewide ballot, Question 1 gives voters a chance to take action now to strengthen the economy, create jobs and build access to high-speed internet, particularly in rural Maine. The $15 million bond will be matched by $30 million in private, federal and local support — tripling the impact of this smart investment and putting at least $45 million to work connecting Mainers.

Broadband is critical to spur innovation, create opportunity, provide telehealth and remote learning, and to build a strong, diverse economy. Small businesses depend on high-speed internet to stay open and create jobs. Many households in Maine are either underserved or not served. This broadband plan focuses on rural Maine helping to close the gap with other parts of the state.

Please vote yes on Question 1.

Cheri Cooledge

Litchfield

