A “yes” vote on Question 2 on July 14 will mean you support some very critical transportation projects all over Maine that have been waiting for funding. Our highways and bridges need a lot of work, and Question 2 also has funding for airports, ocean transportation, rail and recreational projects like trails.

This summer will be challenging for the tourism community, so let’s make some improvements so that when things open up, we can better welcome visitors to Maine. In the meantime, the transportation bond will put people back to work, while getting projects done that should have been done long ago.

Question 2 will help make Maine an even safer place to live, and create or preserve important jobs.

Jim Hanley

Manchester

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles