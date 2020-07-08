A “yes” vote on Question 2 on July 14 will mean you support some very critical transportation projects all over Maine that have been waiting for funding. Our highways and bridges need a lot of work, and Question 2 also has funding for airports, ocean transportation, rail and recreational projects like trails.
This summer will be challenging for the tourism community, so let’s make some improvements so that when things open up, we can better welcome visitors to Maine. In the meantime, the transportation bond will put people back to work, while getting projects done that should have been done long ago.
Question 2 will help make Maine an even safer place to live, and create or preserve important jobs.
Jim Hanley
Manchester
