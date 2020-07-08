There might be no joy in Mudville, but in Portland, the local nine are keeping their sense of humor.

The Portland Sea Dogs announced Wednesday they are selling T-shirts to commemorate their “undefeated” season.

It's official…the Portland Sea Dogs have finished the 2020 season undefeated! Celebrate the remarkable accomplishment with the Sea Dogs undefeated tour t-shirt. Available for pre-order through July 13th only.

????: https://t.co/VhWcWdiVe3 pic.twitter.com/lk3seZhcTp — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 8, 2020

There has, of course, been no professional baseball at all in 2020, and the Sea Dogs found out June 30 they would not return to action this season.

That has not stopped the club from being active in the community, from offering takeout concession food to turning Hadlock Field into a golf course.

Back in April, the Sea Dogs committed to paying their employees throughout the season, whether games were played or — as it turned out — not.

The Boston Red Sox, Portland’s parent club, are scheduled to open games without fans on July 24 against the Orioles at Fenway Park.

