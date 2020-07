SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Agency on Aging, is accepting referrals for its Meals on Wheels program serving Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties, according to a news release from the Lewiston-based agency.

Homebound individuals 60 and older and disabled adults younger than 60, who are unable to shop, prepare or cook meals for themselves, are likely to qualify for Meals on Wheels. With the ongoing threat of COVID-19, some of the traditional client qualifiers are broader to accommodate more of the newly homebound.

To apply, contact SeniorsPlus at 800-427-1241.Applicants should be prepared to provide personal information such as name, address, phone number, and health status. All information is kept confidential.

Meals on Wheels at SeniorsPlus provides food freshly made in its kitchen. These meals constitute one-third of the Recommended Dietary Allowance for adults.

Established in 1972, SeniorsPlus’ mission is to enrich the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities and its overall program goal is to assist these individuals to remain safely at home for as long as possible. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of the 19,000 individuals it serves annually. Its Meals on Wheels program alone serves more than 100,000 meals annually to more than 800 people.

