EDGECOMB — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who moved to Florida to enjoy warm weather and lower taxes after leaving office, has reestablished his residency in Maine.

LePage, 71, posted a photo Thursday on Facebook showing that he’d replaced the Florida plates on his car with Maine license plates.

“I registered to vote last week and today I picked up these shiny new plates for my car. So glad to be officially back home here in Maine,” he wrote.

LePage, who’s living in Edgecomb, followed through on his vow to return to the state of his birth. He appeared at a rally against pandemic restrictions in Augusta in May and appeared with President Donald Trump last month in Bangor.

Earlier this year, he told a radio talk show Gov. Janet Mills “ought to resign” over her plan for reopening the state’s economy and said he’ll “challenge Janet Mills or the Democratic Party in 2022.”

