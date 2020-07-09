Thomas College announced Thursday that men’s soccer coach Christopher Parsons will become the new athletic director.

Parsons, who has been the men’s soccer coach at the Waterville school since 2011, will also retain that position on top of his new duties.

“It is an incredible honor to accept the Director of Athletics position at Thomas College,” said Parsons in a statement. “I am very grateful to President Laurie Lachance and Executive Vice President Bernie Ouellette for the opportunity to lead such a great athletic department which is filled with dedicated and passionate coaches, staff and student-athletes. I am very excited to continue the incredible growth of Thomas Athletics and look forward to working hard to make our alumni, donors, community, and college even more proud. Together, I am confident we will continue to build winning teams and a winning culture at Thomas.”

A 1998 graduate of Thomas, Parsons was hired as men’s soccer coach in 2011 after serving for three seasons as the men’s soccer coach at the University of Maine at Farmington. He also had stints as head coach at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish (2003-2004) and Notre Dame College in New Hampshire (1999-2001). He has also spent time as an assistant coach at the University of Maine and Bowdoin College.

In his time with the Terriers, Parsons has led the team to five North Atlantic Conference championships and five trips to the NCAA Division III tournament.

“Chris is a proud alum with a deep passion for Thomas College and our Athletics Department that resonates through everything he does,” said Thomas Executive Vice President Bernie Ouellette in a statement. “His rich background as a student-athlete, coach and administrator will undoubtably lead our program to provide an exceptional experience for all of our student-athletes.”

