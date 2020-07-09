The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation has announced a call for applications for the Second annual Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Composer Award, with a deadline of Saturday, Aug. 15. The awardee will receive a $20,000 commission to create a new orchestral work, to be performed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra during its 2021-22 Season, according to a news release from the Rockland-based foundation.

The jury will again be comprised of three leaders in the field of new music: celebrated composer Augusta Read Thomas, conductor/composer Paul Haas, and composer Anthony Davis, recipient of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Music.

The awardee will be announced in December.

Earlier this year, Reinaldo Moya was named the inaugural Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Composer Award recipient. The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will premiere a newly commissioned work by Moya at its March 14, 2021, concert at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

For more information or to apply, visit ellis-beauregardfoundation.org for details and to apply.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: