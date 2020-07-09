MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College student Katherine King of Sidney, a junior biology major, has been inducted into the Tau Chapter of the Delta Epsilon Sigma National Scholastic Honor Society for the 2019-20 academic year, according to a news release from the college.

Students are considered for membership if they have completed at least 50% of the credit requirements for their degree and are ranked in the top 20% of their class. Candidates also must have demonstrated dedication to intellectual activity and service to their community.

Founded in 1939, Delta Epsilon Sigma is the national scholastic honor society for students, faculty, and alumni of colleges and universities with a Catholic tradition. Their purpose is to recognize academic accomplishments, foster scholarly activities, and encourage a sense of intellectual community among its members. The Tau chapter at Saint Anselm College is one of 119 DES chapters nationwide and has inducted 729 members to date.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: