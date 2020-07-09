Need-based scholarships are available for 2020 NESC Overnight Summer Camps, according to a news release from New England Sports Camps | Camp Tracy in Oakland.

Camps will be held Sunday through Friday at Camp Tracy, 302 McGrath Pond Road.

• Field Hockey Camp, July 12-17, newenglandsportscamps.org/field-hockey

• Baseball Camp, July 19-24, newenglandsportscamps.org/baseball

• Premier Baseball Camp, July 26-31, newenglandsportscamps.org/baseball

• Football Camp, Aug. 2-7, newenglandsportscamps.org/football

Note: Swim Camp is available as Day Camp only Aug. 4-7

To apply, register for camp newenglandsportscamps.org/dates-fees-forms and complete the AYCC Financial Aid Application https://f5170174-132d-4778-9677-32e483cd85ec.filesusr.com/ugd/ec117d_0e35ca43ecda4f559a5f04da55e76f0b.pdf.

For more information, contact Abbie Charrier at 207-465-8366.

