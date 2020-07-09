AUGUSTA – Don Edward “Ned” Stephens, 68, of Augusta, passed peacefully at home with his family on July 7, 2020 in Augusta.Ned was born in Kansas City, Mo. to Donald Sawyer Stephens and Emma Rice Stephens on Dec. 19, 1951. He attended South East High School in Kansas City. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri, Columbia followed by a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from Gateway College of Evangelism in Florissant, Mo. He married Lynn Elizabeth Merrill Stephens, his beloved wife, on Dec. 31, 1977 in Augusta and they were happily married for 42 years. After graduating from Gateway College of Evangelism, he ministered at the United Pentecostal Church of Waterville for six years. One of his ministries was holding weekly services at the Kennebec County Jail for 12 years. Ned then served as Associate Pastor for the First United Pentecostal Church of Augusta and teacher at Dirigere Christian Academy for 34 years. He also served as Presbyter, on the District Board, of the Maine United Pentecostal Church, for 20 years. Ned is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sawyer Stephens and Emma Rice Stephens, and his Brother John Stephens.Ned is survived by his wife Lynn Elizabeth Stephens; children, Caleb (Kerry-Ann Stephens), Bethany (Alastair Woolcock), Emily (Rylee Knox), Nathan, Jonathan (Hannah Stephens), and Abraham; and his brother, Ray (Charlotte Stephens). Ned will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren Josiah, Isabella, Natalia, Emma, Nigel, Eliyana, and Adalynn; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.Ned would like to thank the healthcare workers at the Maine General Medical Center and Maine Medical Center for their wonderful care; and especially to the staff at the Kennebec Kidney Center for the care provided him and the friendships made, namely nurses Brandon and Jeanette. Also, special thanks to Dr. Smith, Dr. Dohner, and Dr. Price for their kindness and care. Thanks, also, to Dr. Stephen Anderson for his years of care. Also, thanks to the Beacon Hospice staff; namely RN Katherine Pushee and CNA Kami for their devoted care.A Celebration of Ned’s life will be held outside on Friday July 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the First United Pentecostal Church of Augusta, 10 Wilson St., Augusta, ME 04330, with Pastor Rick Stoops officiating.Flowers can be sent to 658 Leighton Rd., Augusta, ME 04330

