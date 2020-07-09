SKOWHEGAN – Ruth D. (Meng) Martin, 98, passed away July 6, 2020 at her home in Skowhegan. She was born March 31, 1922 in New Britain, Conn., the daughter of Charles and Gertrude (Magson) Meng.On April 14, 1940, she married George N. Martin. They were married 63 years and he predeceased her on March 2, 2003.She was predeceased by two sons, John Allen Martin and David Francis Martin. She is also predeceased by three sisters, Lois Lochart, Marion Tassmer and Gertrude Snell and and two brothers, Raymond and Frederick Meng She enjoyed arranging flowers for entry into the Skowhegan State Fair.Ruth is survived by daughter, Patricia A. Hull of Skowhegan, two sons, Richard C. Martin and wife Henrietta of Massachusetts, Douglas G. Martin and wife Joyce of Virginia; grandsons, David E. Hull Jr. of Augusta, Ronald E. Hull and wife Melony of Skowhegan, Steven Martin and wife Dianna “Deedee” of Winslow, David F. Martin of Skowhegan, Karl Martin and wife Becca of Massachusetts, Jonathan Martin and wife Cherie of North Carolina, Scott A. Martin of Norridgewock; grandson, Loren Armstrong and wife Heidi of Minnesota, Brandy Lemire and husband James of Winslow, Roberta Hoedenbeck and husband Roch of Arizona, Cara Wynne and husband Patrick of Hallowell, Tami Armstrong of Farmingdale; 20 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Ruth’s memory to a charity of choice

