WEST GARDINER – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sarah Justine Estes Marks on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Maine General Rehab and LTC at Glenridge. Justine was born in Cambridge, Mass. on Feb. 17, 1938, the daughter of Prince Ivan and Sarah Elizabeth (Buchanan) Estes. She was raised on the family dairy farm in Burnham and was a graduate of Maine Central Institute. She owned and operated Batchelder Elms Nursing Home along with her mother. She was involved in local politics as a member of the Kennebec County Republican Committee and was a delegate to the National Convention. She also worked for President Ronald Reagan’s administration in Washington, D.C. Her favorite hobby was reading and collecting antiques. She split her time between her homes in West Gardiner and Bradenton, Fla.She was predeceased by her first husband, Charles Frederick Marks, her second husband, Morris Coleman; and her brother, Dr. Daniel B. Estes.She is survived by her two sons, Tim and his wife Tammy of Pittston and Terrence W. and his wife Tina of West Gardiner; grandchildren Bethany Goodwin and husband Brian of Pittston, Kristin Marks of Atlanta, Ga., Kayla Marks of Boston, Mass., Terrence W. Marks II and wife Jazmyne of West Gardiner and Trevor Marks of Pittston; and great-grandchild Lainey Goodwin of Pittston.There will be no services.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

