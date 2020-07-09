One person died in a single-car crash in Scarborough on Highland Avenue Thursday morning, Scarborough police said.

Authorities received a report about 6:15 a.m. of a car that struck a tree near 114 Highland Ave., police said. When police arrived on scene, they found the driver dead. There was no one else in the vehicle, police said.

The crash is under investigation, and a crash reconstruction team from Gorham police are assisting. The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: