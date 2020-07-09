One person died in a single-car crash in Scarborough on Highland Avenue Thursday morning, Scarborough police said.
Authorities received a report about 6:15 a.m. of a car that struck a tree near 114 Highland Ave., police said. When police arrived on scene, they found the driver dead. There was no one else in the vehicle, police said.
The crash is under investigation, and a crash reconstruction team from Gorham police are assisting. The identity of the driver was not immediately released.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools
-
Local & State
One person dies in early morning crash in Scarborough
-
Local & State
Maine reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court says prosecutors, but not Congress, can get tax Trump records, for now
-
Community
Three local students make University of New England dean’s list