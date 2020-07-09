Falmouth Country Club golf pro Shawn Warren has qualified for the 2020 PGA Championship, to be played Aug. 6-9 in San Francisco.

The PGA Championship will take place at TPC Harding Park and will be the first of golf’s major championships to be played this year. Warren has played in one previous PGA Championship, missing the cut in 2018.

Warren, 35, who lives in Portland, was selected because he finished in the top 20 in the PGA Player of the Year list in 2019. The PGA Championship reserves 20 spots for club pros, but usually those pros earn an invitation by finishing in the top 20 at the PGA Professionals Championship. This year that event was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Warren ranked 14th in the 2019 standings among club pros, highlighted by his win in New England PGA Section Championship.

