The Maine Arts Commission will offer a free, interactive training for teaching artists who would like to become eligible for the state agency’s Creative Aging Teaching Artist Roster, according to a news release from the Augusta-based commission.

On Thursday, July 16, Brita Wanger Morier will lead an interactive Zoom training session for Maine teaching artists. This 90-minute training, beginning at 11 a.m., will prepare instructors to lead programs that are eligible for the Arts Commission’s Creative Aging grant. The Creative Aging grant supports the collaboration between artists and organizations in developing high-quality, sequential arts programs for older adults.

“We are grateful to be able to offer this training to Maine’s artists,” said Julie Richard, executive director of the commission. “The expansion of our Creative Aging Teaching Artist Roster, combined with a re-working of our Creative Aging grant to allow artists to apply, will provide an additional outlet for Maine’s artists to earn a living.”

In a time when isolation among elder community members is especially high, because of the risks of COVID-19, programs that engage older adults and maintain a sense of connection are perhaps more crucial than ever. Additionally, this training will cover the importance of ensuring safety and accessibility for participants, as well as how to foster lifelong learning opportunities in our communities through the use of remote learning tools.

The commission’s Creative Aging grants are offered several times per year. The next cycle of applications is being accepted up to Thursday, Oct. 15. Teaching artists will also have the opportunity to apply and be listed on the Creative Aging Teaching Roster.

For more information on Creative Aging Grants, visit MaineArts.com or contact Richard to discuss your project and the application process at [email protected] or 207-287-2710.

