Susan Collin’s latest attack ad calling Sara Gideon a sexual abuse enabler is beyond hypocritical. The truth is that when a House member was accused of sexual assault, Sara Gideon asked him to resign and he did. Sara has always been a powerful advocate for for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse.

What is so appalling about this attack is that it comes from the senator who voted for Brett Kavanaugh and consistently votes with a president who has made derogatory statements about women.

I remember the days when Susan Collins had more respect for herself and the people of Maine than to be part of such a smear campaign. We see Sen. Collins and we will not be fooled by her again.

Trudy Ferland

Pittsfield

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »