I met Chip Curry in 2003 when I was serving as an AmeriCorps VISTA with Maine Communities for Children and he was our project leader. Chip’s strong commitment to the children and families of Maine was evident, as he provided guidance to a crew working to make a positive impact and create sustainable change at the local level. Chip was both enthusiastic and realistic, challenging us each to see the possibilities and understand the process of making a difference as we made relationships with and advocated for the communities in which we served.

Chip continues to value the children and families of Waldo County, perhaps even more so now that he is a father himself. As a longtime resident of Waldo County, Chip is aware of issues that are important to members of his community, one of which is access to education or training for well-paying jobs.

Chip has long recognized the value of education for expanding one’s world, making connections, opening doors of opportunity, and increasing options for earning a decent living. His desire to bring a community college to Waldo County would both provide more local jobs and make affordable and practical education more accessible for area residents.

Chip works diligently to provide opportunities for local young adults and non-traditional students to reach their potential through his role as coordinator of Student Services at URock, and is committed to doing the same for all of Waldo County, if given the opportunity to represent his community in the Maine State Senate.

Amy Tice

Searsmont

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »