I want to say thank you to Gov. Janet Mills for her leadership as we work our way through this pandemic, which I think will go on for quite some time. Maine seems to be one of the safest states in the country, due to her wise guidance regarding wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. I wish everyone would follow that advice.

I also would like to thank Dr. Nirav Shah, who has been a dedicated and consistent advocate for safe behavior and a great source of scientifically based information, along with his superior communication skills. I’m so glad she hired him.

 

Emily Bley

Readfield

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles