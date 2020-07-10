I want to say thank you to Gov. Janet Mills for her leadership as we work our way through this pandemic, which I think will go on for quite some time. Maine seems to be one of the safest states in the country, due to her wise guidance regarding wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. I wish everyone would follow that advice.
I also would like to thank Dr. Nirav Shah, who has been a dedicated and consistent advocate for safe behavior and a great source of scientifically based information, along with his superior communication skills. I’m so glad she hired him.
Emily Bley
Readfield
