AUGUSTA – David J. Cote, 59, a life-long resident of Augusta, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Augusta. He was born March 28, 1961, in Augusta, the son of Roger J. and Lorraine M. Cote of Augusta.David was a 1981 graduate of Cony High School. He was most recently self-employed as the owner of Cote’s Apartments and Cote Mechanical. He married Lisa LaPierre of Augusta on Sept. 28, 1985. They had two children, Ashley N. Cote and Zachary D. Cote.If Dave couldn’t fix it, it was really broken. David would help anybody, no matter the situation. He learned most things through first hand experience and taught himself along the way. He was considered a jack of all trades. David enjoyed riding his motorcycle, snowmobiling, four wheeling, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends.He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Roger “Tom” V. Cote, who died August 13, 2004.He is survived by a daughter, Ashley Beamon and her husband Daniel of Augusta, a son, Zachary Cote and his fiancé Jessica Adams of Augusta; a sister, Dianne M. Buotte of Litchfield, a brother, Ronald P. Cote and his wife Irene of West Gardiner; three grandchildren, Braeley Beamon, Caliana Beamon, and Kinsley Cote; two step-grandchildren, Madison Veilleux and Kaiden Brown; several nieces, nephews and cousins.A graveside service will be held at Holy Family Cemetery in Augusta, Thursday July 16, at 2:00 p.m. A celebration of life for family and close friends will follow.

