NAPLES, Fla. – On July 2, 2020 Charlotte Goos, 93, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Augusta, died peacefully in her bed with her husband Julius (Zeci) at her side. Charlotte was born on Feb. 10, 1927 in Boston, Mass., daughter of Elizabeth Lipman Kofman and Samuel Kofman. At age seven she moved to Skowhegan to live with her maternal grandmother, Esther Lipman, six uncles and aunts and Charlotte’s sister Cynthia. Charlotte graduated from Skowhegan High School salutatorian of her class. She later matriculated at University of Maine Augusta with an Associate Degree in Public Accounting. After high school, Charlotte moved with the Lipman family to Bangor, and was hired by Lipman Brothers Poultry, a family poultry business, as office manager and comptroller.In 1949, Charlotte met Zeci of Bangor, the brother of her friend Adelle Goos Rubin. He had recently returned to Maine after leaving an engineering position at Union Carbide in New York City. Before that he served in WWII in Oakridge, Tenn. as an engineer on the Manhattan Project. Zeci was a natural athlete and Charlotte was an excellent dancer. The two of them hit it off while on the dance floor. March 30, 1952 Charlotte and Zeci were married in Bangor and settled in Augusta. Charlotte and Zeci were two of the founding members of Temple Beth El in Augusta and remained connected to the synagogue throughout the years. Charlotte served as president of the sisterhood. She was active in other areas as well and volunteered at the Augusta schools setting up rotating art shows. Charlotte worked as her husband’s wholesale poultry business as bookkeeper and comptroller. In 1970 Charlotte leveraged her personal interest in antique jewelry and silver to start her own business. She was a true entrepreneur and made a successful business out of it. In 1985, upon Zeci’s retirement, they shared the antique business which they continued well into their 80’s,. travelling to antique shows throughout New England. In recent years Zeci and Charlotte split their time between their camp in East Winthrop on Lake Cobbosseecontee and Naples, Fla. They spent their leisure time golfing at Augusta Country Club and in Naples Countryside Country Club. Charlotte had her first hole-in one at age 80. Charlotte and Zeci always loved to dance. In Naples, they were part of a weekly dine and dance group and as late as several months ago, Charlotte was still jitterbugging. She loved to stay active and would try to swim most days. Until two years ago she could be seen swimming laps in Lake Cobbosseecontee. Charlotte was outgoing and friendly and knew how to work a room. Wherever she went, she found a friend and every checkout line was an opportunity for a conversation. Charlotte is survived by her husband Zeci Goos; her children Stanley Goos of New York City, Sylvia Goos Greene of Wayland, Mass. and Sam Goos MD of Concord, Mass.; her grandchildren Benjamin Parker Goos MD of Philadelphia, Pa., Sophie Parker Goos of Morris, Conn., Max Greene of Brookline, Mass., Jake Greene of New York City, Zachary Goos of Acton, Mass. and Ariel Goos of Park City, Utah and daughters-in-law Susan Parker and Sarah Goos, son-in-law Steve Greene and granddaughter-in-law, Caroline Greene. Charlotte is predeceased by her sister Cynthia Kofman Haderski of Randolph, Mass.Charlotte was buried at Temple Beth El Memorial Park, Portland, in a private family graveside service on July 6th.In lieu of flowers,donations are being accepted at:Temple Beth El3 Woodlawn StreetAugusta, ME 04330

