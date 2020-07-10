AUGUSTA – Mrs. Mary F. (Short) Emerson, 72, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at home. She is the wife of the late Edwin L. “Ed” Emerson.Mary’s was born March 6, 1948 in Greene. She is the daughter of the late John E. and Margaret B. (Ahearn) Short. She was a resident of Augusta for many years.Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Chelsea Grange, AARP and the Oldies but the Goodies. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, making trips to Oxford Casino, country jams, watching the cabin masters, caught in Providence, the Hallmark channel, her soap operas young and the restless and Bold and beautiful. She was known as one of the “Pall Mall Ladies” and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.Mary worked in the housekeeping department at Glenridge for several years having to retire due to ill health. She previously worked as a clerk and in customer service for many local convenient stores. Mary is survived by her children Tammy Hebert and her husband Ray of Sanford, Paula Allen and her husband Wayne of Whitefield, Lisa Kinney and her fiancé Nate Goulet of Rhode Island, Peter Leach and his wife Joanne of Vassalboro, Eddy Emerson and his wife Lisa of Keeseville, NY, Pat Emerson and his wife Miohue of Norwich, Conn. and Theresa Short of Waterville; her brothers and sisters Bruce, Harold, Matthew, Patrick, Irene, Donna, Helen and Jackie. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her loving husband Ed and her parents, Mary was predeceased by her son Baby boy Paul; as well as her sisters Geraldine and Diane. Mary’s visiting hours will be held at the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St. Augusta on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC masks and social distancing will be required. Memories may be shared and an online register book signed by visiting http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

