This year’s annual Feed ME 5K Walk to End Hunger in Maine was a virtual walk. Despite the hardships of social distancing, COVID-19 and the weather, the Maine State Credit Union’s annual event raised more than $40,000, providing 160,000 meals to local families, according to a news release from the Augusta-based credit union.

“This is a great number in any year; an outstanding amount in 2020,” said Tucker Cole, CEO of Maine State Credit Union. “We had over 19 business sponsors for this event, and we are thankful for their continued support of the walk.”

This year’s gold-level sponsors were The Element Group, Maine Credit Union League/Synergent and TriCorp FCU. The silver level sponsors were Cayer Security, WIPFLi/MacPage, Cross Benefit Solutions, GHM Insurance Agency and Anthem. Bronze level sponsors were Anybill, Charlie’s Motor Mall, Steven & Day LLP, The Insurance Trust, and WGTech Group. Friend level sponsors included Priority Learning, Rod’s HPAC Install LLC, Liberty Mutual, Tall Oak Printing and Mulligan’s.

“This year, our hunger organizations need the help more than ever. The Feed ME 5K Walk is typically the largest fundraiser they can participate in each year,” said Stacey Dow, co-chairwoman of the Ending Hunger Walk Committee. “However, with the COVID situation, they had to shift gears quickly — from fundraising to helping folks that have never needed it before. Despite all the frontline work they have been doing for our neighbors, most of them still managed to raise money, and take a walk too! I could not be prouder of them.”

People went for a walk in May for this year’s Feed ME 5K Walk to End Hunger. If they registered online, they received a special edition virtual walk T-shirt. Some walked as a socially distancing group; others counted their daily walk with their dogs.

“Each year, the Feed ME 5K walk committee puts on a stellar event,” said Mark Young, COO, Maine State Credit Union. “With all the challenges they faced this year, I’m particularly proud of what they accomplished. Of course, none of this would be possible without the support and participation of the ending hunger organizations who raise most of the money. They continue to step up every year, and we can’t thank them enough.”

All the proceeds from the event go to more than 30 hunger organizations. The Feed ME 5K Walk to End Hunger is the Maine State Credit Union’s largest event. They also sponsor online auctions, as well as a cash calendar and a 12 days of Christmas Raffle. To donate, visit MaineStateCU.org/donate.

Healthy Communities of the Capital Area welcomes new executive director

Renee Page is the new executive director of Healthy Communities of the Capital Area, as of July 1, according to a news release from the Gardiner-based public health nonprofit.

Page joined the nonprofit in 2007 as part of the Healthy Maine Partnership initiative and has acted as Executive Director Joanne Joy’s right hand and assistant director, while overseeing the organization’s food systems and nutrition programs. She will now take the helm, overseeing 19 Public Health projects and 11 team members, while guiding the organization into the future.

Her goals include implementing HCCA’s community health improvement plan and strategic plan, based on community feedback regarding wants and needs for health and quality of life in southern Kennebec County. “I think it is fitting that I take on this role in the midst of a public health crisis. We are realizing that public health and prevention is more important than ever. I am grateful for this opportunity and excited for the next chapter for HCCA,” said Page. “I’m also glad Joanne isn’t going anywhere!”

Joy will remain on staff to manage tobacco and substance use prevention efforts. Joy was HCCA’s first employee in 2001, and has led the organization for nearly 20 years, throughout many changes and iterations. She is well-known in the state for her public health advocacy work and her commitment to spearheading and promoting tobacco and substance use prevention and resiliency efforts focused on the LGBTQ+ community.

HCCA serves mainly southern Kennebec County, and is home to statewide efforts as well. Projects include Gardiner Area Thrives, Substance Use and Tobacco Prevention, SNAP-Ed, Let’s Go!, Maine Farm to School Network, Maine Farm to Institution, and Youth Advocacy.

Paula Gould joining Bingham Area Dental Center

Paula Gould, RDH, will join Bingham Area Dental Center this summer after providing dental care to patients as a per diem clinician since 2019, according to a news release from HealthReach Community Health Centers.

In 2004, Gould received an Associate of Science in Dental Hygiene from the University of Maine — Augusta, University College Bangor. Her clinical areas of interest include working with patients of all ages with special needs.

“I am very excited to be joining the Bingham dental team as a permanent member. I had the opportunity to work per diem over the last year and have officially started my job at the dental center. I have 16 years of dental hygiene experience and am looking forward to working in this community I call home,” said Gould.

Bingham Area Dental Center is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a system of 11 federally qualified health centers in central and western Maine which offers high quality medical and behavioral health care to citizens in over 80 rural communities.

