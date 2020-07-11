WINTHROP – Sherrell L. Wilmot, 73, of Winthrop, Maine passed peacefully on June 29, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Berlin N.H. to Sherman and Norma Spears. Sherrell is survived by her husband of 42 years, William “Bill” Wilmot; five children; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister.Her memorial service will be a private ceremony for family members.Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Berlin

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous